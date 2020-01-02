Idaho agriculture is on an upswing, University of Idaho agricultural economist Garth Taylor told lawmakers this afternoon. After four years of decline from 2014 to 2017, net farm income in Idaho in 2019 is now projected to hit a record high, he said. Idaho agriculture in 2019 recorded its second-highest cash receipts ever, he said, at $8.3 billion; net farm income is projected at $2.7 billion.
That’s a whopping 50% higher than 2018; Taylor said it’s been volatile. In six of the last 10 years, it varied by double-digit percentages from the year before.
Idaho’s cash receipts from farm products in 2019 came 34% from milk; cattle and calves, 20%; potatoes, 13%; other crops, 11%; wheat, 6%; hay, 5%; sugar beets, 4%.
Farm income is “extremely volatile” for an array of reasons, he said, ranging from weather to accounting. He said agriculture accounts for one of every eight jobs in Idaho and about 13% of total GDP. The state ranks first in the U.S. for potato production and third for milk production. “We’re looking at really good milk prices in the next year,” he said.