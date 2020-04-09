This Nov. 14, 2017, file photo, provided by the Idaho National Laboratory, shows the Idaho National Laboratory Transient Reactor Test Facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The U.S. Department of Defense wants to build a prototype advanced mobile nuclear microreactor at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. Comments are being taken through April 30, 2020, to determine the scope of an environmental impact statement on the plan aimed at building microreactors the department says are needed to ensure the military's energy supply.