...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Former Caldwell police officer Joseph Hoadley leaves the courthouse after the first day of his trial, Sept. 19, 2022.
Days before a former high-ranking Caldwell Police officer is set to be sentenced for three federal crimes, court papers filed Monday detail why prosecutors believe he belongs in prison and why his defense attorney believes he doesn’t, KTVB reporter Jeremy Stiles writes.
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty in September of falsifying a record in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding.
A federal grand jury indicted Hoadley on the charges of witness tampering and destroying a record in August, four months after a previous indictment in which he was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and falsifying a record, two counts related to use of force in a March 30, 2017, arrest of a man suspected of growing marijuana. After a four-day trial, jurors found Hoadley not guilty of deprivation of rights, but convicted him on the other three counts, including a charge accusing Hoadley of falsifying his report of the 2017 incident.
Hoadley is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise. The government recommends a sentence of 3 years, 5 months in prison and a $150,000 fine. Hoadley is seeking probation with no prison time.
Read Stiles' full story online at KTVB.COM or find it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.