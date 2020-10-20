The University of Idaho’s fall enrollment is down amidst the coronavirus pandemic, with numbers that suggest some demographic challenges for the U of I, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Fewer high school students are taking dual-credit classes. Fewer recent Idaho high school graduates enrolled for fall semester. Latino enrollment fell.
All told, the U of I reported fall enrollment of 10,791, a 9.5% decrease. But in a Tuesday news release, the university said the decrease was “reasonable,” given students’ reluctance to enroll or return to campus during the pandemic. The U of I reopened in August with a blend of face-to-face and online learning, and has continued face-to-face learning despite coronavirus outbreaks that appear linked to fraternity and sorority houses. Full-time enrollment on the campus fell by only 3 percent.
“We understand the concern of some students,” President Scott Green said Tuesday. “But we hope our success this fall will increase confidence in students across the state. We are actively recruiting for spring and for fall 2021 and are confident students can find their place as a Vandal.”
The U of I is the first Idaho college or university to release its fall enrollment numbers, and the news follows months of uncertainty. Since the spring, national forecasts have suggested fall enrollment could drop by 20 percent or more, with the pandemic causing students to stay home in droves. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.