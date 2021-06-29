The University of Idaho College of Law is taking over defunct downtown campus of Concordia Law School and will relocate its Boise law school programs there, consolidating them in one place. The move, approved unanimously Monday by the state Board of Education, will allow the U of I’s Boise law school enrollment to grow from roughly 60 students per year of the three-year law school program to 90. The U of I already absorbed 110 former Concordia students who transferred to the U of I in August 2020 after the Concordia program abruptly ended. It was the largest-ever transfer of students for a western law school.
“Even in our entering class this year, so not even including any of the Concordia students, we’re sort of bursting at the seams,” said Johanna Kalb, dean of the U of I College of Law “We have to turn qualified students away in Boise, because we just don’t have enough space to accommodate them.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.