It was a long, long night, and the outcome of many races still wasn't clear into the early hours of the morning. In the end, two statewide office-holders lost in the GOP primary, longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who was defeated by former Congressman Raul Larador; and second-term state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, who lost to former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield. And more than a dozen incumbent legislators were defeated.
The top of the ticket saw big wins by mainstream Republicans over far-right challengers, including Gov. Brad Little's easy defeat of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, House Speaker Scott Bedke's win over Rep. Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor, and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane's win in a three-way race for Idaho Secretary of State.
In congressional races, 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson easily turned back an energetic repeat challenge from Idaho Falls attorney Brian Smith; David Roth defeated Ben Pursley for the Democratic nomination for Senate; and incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo cruised to victory over four GOP challengers.
Both write-in campaigns for statewide offices appear to have failed, including Shelby Rognstad's run for governor on the Democratic ticket and Dr. Ryan Cole's write-in bid for governor on the Constitution Party ticket.
But some of the legislative defeats were stunners - including Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee falling to newcomer Brian Lenney.
Here are the legislative incumbents, all Republicans, who lost last night, starting from the north and working south:
In District 1, Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, was defeated by far-right challenger Scott Herndon. In District 4, Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene lost to challenger Joe Alfieri; and Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, was defeated by Elaine Price. And in District 5, Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Coeur d'Alene, fell to challenger Carl Bjerke.
In District 7, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, lost to challenger Cindy Carlson.
In District 8, Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, who was making a bid for an open Senate seat, lost to Geoff Schroeder.
In the Treasure Valley, there were four incumbent vs. incumbent matchups due to redistricting. The outcomes: Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, defeated Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, edged Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, by just six votes. Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, defeated Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett. And Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, defeated Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise.
Here are the other Treasure Valley legislative incumbents who were defeated in last night's primary:
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, lost narrowly to challenger Jacyn Gallagher. Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who made a bid for an open Senate seat, lost to Chris Trakel. And Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, the lead sponsor of HB 666 to impose criminal charges on librarians if minors check out "harmful" materials, was defeated by challenger Josh Tanner. Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, chairman of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, lost to first-term Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise.
In the Magic Valley, Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, lost narrowly to challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld.
In eastern Idaho, Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, was defeated by former Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan. Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, lost narrowly to former Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg. And Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, lost to challenger Josh Wheeler.
That's a total of 19 legislative incumbents who lost their seats in yesterday's primary.