A large patch of sagebrush along Interstate 84 in Mountain Home could be transformed into a casino, hotel and race track if a plan by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes comes to fruition.

Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. Two different Native American tribal governments are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84.

In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Eastern Idaho, this would be their fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.

