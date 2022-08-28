Treasure Valley residents who hope to visit a casino currently have to drive to destinations like Jackpot, Nevada, or Pendleton, Oregon. But that could change, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. Two different Native American tribal governments are pitching proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84.
In the case of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Eastern Idaho, this would be their fourth casino, but its first off of tribal lands. The other proposal comes from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes based on the Duck Valley reservation on the border between Idaho and Nevada. The Shoshone-Paiute do not currently operate any casinos.
Each tribe is in a different place with their application process to construct the casino, Carmel reports. While the Shoshone-Bannock purchased a plot of 157 acres for its project and have renderings of the proposal, they appear to be awaiting a referendum vote from their tribe to move ahead with an application process through the Department of the Interior.
The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes have identified a different plot of land they’d like to purchase in Mountain Home, but they have not bought it. However, leaders did submit a letter of intent to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to establish a gaming operation off of their reservation earlier this month.