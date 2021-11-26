The two legal challenges to Idaho’s new legislative redistricting plan that have been filed in the Idaho Supreme Court thus far both focus on the fact that the plan splits eight counties, arguing that that’s unconstitutional because it would be possible to split just seven.
The two legal challenges, one from former Democratic state senator and current GOP candidate for state schools superintendent Branden Durst, and the other from Ada County, have now been consolidated by the court into a single case, and both have opening briefs due by Dec. 2, with oral arguments set for January. Additional challenges still could be filed; the deadline to file them is Dec. 17.
The citizen redistricting commission, in its 100-plus page final report, concluded that eight is the minimum number of counties that can be split in Idaho’s next legislative district map and still meet the equal protection requirements of the U.S. Constitution.
Those requirements, often called the one-person, one-vote principle, are why redistricting takes place every 10 years: So each person’s vote counts equally, rather than voters in one part of the state having more clout than voters in another. That would occur if one district’s legislators represent a smaller population than another’s.
The commission analyzed the three publicly submitted plans, two from Democrats and one from Republicans, that split just seven of Idaho’s 44 counties. All three accomplished that goal only by significantly under-populating North Idaho districts, while over-populating districts in the rest of the state. By doing that, the three plans, L-75, L-76 and L-79, were able to barely squeak in under the maximum allowed 10% population deviation among districts, with deviations of 9.97%, 9.97% and 10% respectively.
The commission’s adopted plan, L-3, by contrast, has a population deviation of just 5.84%.
In addition, the commission noted jagged, irregular boundaries between districts in all three plans. “These boundaries seem to have been manipulated specifically to keep the maximum population deviation just under 10%,” the commission’s report states.
All three seven-split plans, the commission found, “Have significant defects and stand on dubious equal protection grounds.”