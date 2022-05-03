Two legislative races representing Ada County will give voters the choice between moderate and far-right Republicans, which presents the potential for a shift in the balance of power in the Senate, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
But even among the candidates for the races for state Senate in District 15 and District 20, opinions are mixed as to what the intra-party division means for the primaries.
“We might see some shake-ups, we might see some new faces, we might see some old faces,” District 15 candidate Dorothy Greenzang said. “Let’s just leave it up to the voters.”
Several controversial bills pushed by far-right House members died in the Senate during this year's legislative session, including HB 666, which would have criminalized librarians if a minor checked out “harmful” materials. During last fall’s special legislative session, the Senate also killed several bills including a religious freedom bill and a “don’t ask don’t tell” bill regarding employers asking about employees' vaccine statuses.
In District 20, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder is facing off against Rosa Martinez, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment. There are no other candidates running for the seat.
And in District 15, longtime legislator Fred Martin is running against Rep. Codi Galloway and GOP volunteer Dorothy Greenzang. The winner will face Constitution Party candidate Sarah A. Clendenon and Democrat Rick Just in the general election.