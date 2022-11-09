Interestingly, the two other states that had proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot to let their legislatures call themselves into special session both rejected them; Idaho's was the only one of the three that passed.
Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist, who had been tracking both, reported that the Kentucky proposal failed with just over 53.5% of voters rejecting it; while in Arkansas, 61% turned thumbs down. Idaho's measure, SJR 102, passed with 52% in favor and 48% against, according to final, unofficial results; it passed by 22,374 votes.
Both Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, and new Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke out against that state's proposal, with Huckabee Sanders saying, "I think that our Legislature spends a lot of time in session as it is. I think that a full-time Legislature is probably not the best thing for the state of Arkansas right now." Last night, she was elected that state's first woman governor; she's a former White House press secretary under President Trump and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
In Kentucky, opponents of the measure included Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Conservation Committee, and the League of Women Voters of Kentucky. Beshear called it a "power grab” by rival GOP lawmakers in the legislature and said it would disrupt the traditional separation of powers.
Idaho GOP Gov. Brad Little, who won a second term last night with nearly 61% of the vote, opposed SJR 102, but it passed.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.