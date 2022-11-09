Arkansas state capitol

Arkansas state capitol in Little Rock

 Arkansas Democrat Gazette, file

Interestingly, the two other states that had proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot to let their legislatures call themselves into special session both rejected them; Idaho's was the only one of the three that passed.

Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist, who had been tracking both, reported that the Kentucky proposal failed with just over 53.5% of voters rejecting it; while in Arkansas, 61% turned thumbs down. Idaho's measure, SJR 102, passed with 52% in favor and 48% against, according to final, unofficial results; it passed by 22,374 votes.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

