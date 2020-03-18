Several bills were introduced in the House Ways & Means Committee yesterday with the caveat that they’re just for discussion at this point; none of them will proceed this session. One, from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, would take the tax relief fund that’s been building up since lawmakers created it last year to stash revenues from sales taxes on online sales, and divvy it out to homeowners across the state each year to offset their property taxes. The bill estimates that by Jan. 1, 2021, the tax relief fund will have a balance of $84 million. That’d be enough to give every homeowner in the state $180.
So far this year, lawmakers have done nothing with the balance in the tax relief fund. Speaker Scott Bedke introduced legislation to use it to reduce the grocery tax credit, but that’s never come up for a vote in the full House.
Reps. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, introduced another bill in Ways & Means yesterday to provide an additional homeowner’s exemption for anyone age 65 or over that would offset the entire increase in their assessed value, but also be deducted from county and local government budgets to avoid any kind of tax shift; it would hit county budgets for $43 million a year, in order to grant tax breaks to homeowning seniors 65 and older regardless of their income.
The other two bills introduced in Ways & Means yesterday were one from Rep. Sage Dixon on electrical apprentices, and another from Rep. Rod Furniss for a non-binding memorial opposing wildlife overpasses and corridors along Highway 20 in Fremont County.