Three more Idaho House members and a Senate staffer have tested positive for COVID-19, and another House member is in quarantine, as the virus continues to spread through a Statehouse that has seen more than a dozen infections since the legislative session started in January.
Meanwhile, the House began debating a bill Thursday that would ban local governments from requiring people to wear masks. That bill is now awaiting amendments.
(NOTE: This post has been updated, as right after it went up, I found out about two more House members who had tested positive. My full story, link below, also has been updated)
“Of course I’m concerned,” Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke told the AP on Wednesday. He wasn’t wearing a face covering but put one on before getting in an elevator in the Statehouse. “We’re re-emphasizing the safety protocols. We also want to be done by the end of the month. I guess we’ll just see how it goes,” he said.
Bedke and Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder declined to require lawmakers to wear masks during the current session, despite a citywide mask mandate in Boise. Most lawmakers have chosen not to wear masks in their chambers or committee meeting rooms, including several of those who were infected.
A major goal of GOP lawmakers in the Legislature this session has been curbing the emergency powers of the Republican governor to respond to things like pandemics. Legislators have floated several proposals that would restrict Gov. Brad Little's ability to make sweeping directives in the future.
Republican Rep. Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell said Thursday she tested positive Wednesday afternoon and immediately left the Statehouse. She had been on the House floor earlier in the day without a mask as lawmakers debated a huge tax-cut bill.
Reps. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, both tested positive late Thursday afternoon.
Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, said Thursday she was quarantining at home after a Statehouse exposure Wednesday to a person who tested positive; she hadn’t yet been tested. “I’ve had my kids test positive and negative in the same day,” Galloway said. “So … regardless of the test, I was going to stay home to make sure for a couple days. … I feel great, and will make sure that I have a negative test before I return.”
Meanwhile, the Senate reported Wednesday that an attaché had tested positive for COVID-19, and was last at work at the Capitol a day earlier.
So far this session, six House members, two senators, three House staffers and two Senate attachés have tested positive for COVID-19. The six House members all tested positive within the past week. The Legislative Services Office has been offering optional testing for lawmakers and staff in partnership with Boise State University.
"It feels like it's getting out of control here," said Ruchti, who usually wears a mask at the Statehouse. "Which I guess is the definition of a pandemic, huh?"
Chaney said, "I hope that I've been cautious enough that I haven't helped spread it at all. I've tried to distance and do the mask and the hand sanitizer and all that, so I just hope I haven't contributed to the issue."
Yamamoto told the Idaho Press she’d had symptoms for two weeks that she attributed to her severe allergies, and had been “keeping largely to myself.”
Then, “When both the chair and vice chair of our Education Committee tested positive, I decided to test,” she said. She took the test Tuesday evening and got the result Wednesday afternoon at 2. “I packed up and went home,” she said. “I’m not going to return until my cough is under control.”
Yamamoto’s brother, Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto, was sworn in Thursday as a substitute to fill in for her until she can return.
