As the state’s population swells, Idaho state liquor sales have been booming, even with per-capita consumption rates well below the national average.
Now the state Liquor Division is proposing to add two new state liquor stores in the Treasure Valley, after adding two in 2019-20; prior to that, no additional stores had been added for a decade. The division also is requesting more staff across the state store system and pay boosts to attract and keep workers, from store clerks to managers.
When Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, asked division Director Jeff Anderson whether the pay boosts, including moving starting wages from $11 to $13 an hour for the lowest-paid retail staff, would be enough, Anderson said, “I think it gets us closer to McDonalds.”
“Will it make a difference? We’re hopeful that it will,” he said.
Under the proposal, starting wages for full-time, classified store clerks would rise from $12 an hour to $13.50; and for store managers would rise from $19 to $20.
Overall sales through the state Liquor Division — the only place people can legally buy packaged hard liquor in Idaho — have doubled over the past decade, Anderson told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, just from population growth and evolving consumer preferences.
But division employees and sales locations “have not doubled,” he said. “We have … reached an inflection point where modest increases in head count and points of distribution are necessary.”