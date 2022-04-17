Republican voters in Meridian will have the choice between two conservatives vying for state Senate in legislative District 21, in another race that appears to show a split in the local Republican party, writes idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Earlier this year, incumbent Sen. Regina Bayer announced she would not seek reelection.
The two candidates are Meridian City Councilmember Treg Bernt and local business owner Thad Butterworth. Both are Republicans who share disparate views on a number of issues.
“Well, I’m actually a conservative,” Butterworth said in a March interview with Miste Karlfeldt, a far-right activist with Health Freedom Idaho, on what sets him apart from Bernt. Bernt's website says he plans to “Defend Conservative Idaho Values.”
Meridian, a heavily conservative community, has seen this type of divisive politics before — last year's city council races saw far-right candidates face off against more traditional conservative incumbents. District 21, like other Senate races in Idaho this year, offers a glimpse into how the balance of power could shift as the May 17 primary election fast approaches.
In 2020, Butterworth said he launched ConservativesOf: Meridian, which is part of the ConservativesOf Political Action Committee, an Eagle-based super PAC which raised $73,000 in the 2020 election cycle and has continued fundraising this year, according to FEC records.