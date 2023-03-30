State Legislature (copy)

Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon (standing) speaks at the Idaho State Capitol on March 18, 2021, as former Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, looks on.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The Senate State Affairs Committee on Thursday introduced two more bills that require "sexual exhibitions" to restrict access to minors. Sponsors and other lawmakers said the bills will not move forward this session, as it is in its final days. 

The House passed similar legislation, HB 265, in what became known as the "drag show" bill, as previously reported. HB 265, first drafted by the Idaho Family Policy Center, was created in response to drag shows in Boise and Coeur d'Alene, according to a press release from the policy center. Drag performers testified against the bill, saying it made them feel targeted and stigmatized their performances. 


