The Senate State Affairs Committee sent bills aimed at restricting access to harmful materials to minors in schools and libraries, while adding criminal penalties and expanding judicial jurisdiction in the matter, to the Senate floor on Friday morning.
Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, R-Boise, sponsored both bills, which add public libraries, museums, and other public entities to existing laws that ban disseminating material harmful to minors. The bills will likely be amended to remove colleges and universities. The Legislature is in the final days of the session, and the bills will need to be taken up, amended and passed in both chambers before lawmakers leave town, otherwise the issue will wait until next year.
SB 1187 would add public institutions to current laws that ban distributing materials that are considered harmful, which is defined as any depiction “of a person or portion of the human body that depicts nudity, sexual conduct, or sado-masochistic abuse that is harmful to minors” or “any other material harmful to minors.”
The penalty would be up to one year in jail or up to $1,000 fine.
SB 1188 would give district courts jurisdiction to issue an injunction over schools, museums, public libraries or any other public entity to prevent the distribution of material harmful to minors. It would give county prosecuting attorneys the authority to file for an injunction to prevent the dissemination of these materials.