Two more legislative staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, after one each in the House and Senate tested positive after the first week of the legislative session in January. Today, the House Minority reported that two if its staff members received positive test results today, after testing earlier this week.
"Following the notification, one of the staff members immediately left the Capitol to isolate," Democratic spokeswoman Olivia Heersink said in an announcement. "The second staff member was only in the Capitol on Tuesday morning, and will remain at home to isolate as well."
She added, "Both individuals adhered to social distancing guidelines and were consistently masked, in line with protocols established by the Minority Party for both the House and Senate."
All areas where either of the two worked are being sanitized, Heersink reported. House and Senate Democrats also have arranged for additional testing on Friday and Monday through the Legislative Services Office, she said.
The first COVID-19 exposure of the session was reported the weekend after the first full week, when a Senate attache tested positive. All senators and staff members were alerted. A little over a week later, on Jan. 26, House GOP officials confirmed that one of their staffers also had tested positive on Jan. 17, but had since returned to work.