After going three days without a new case following the first five, Idaho now has reported two more confirmed cases of cornavirus, bringing the total in the state to seven. Central District health has a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in a female patient under the age of 50, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and indicated experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization. There is no known association with previously confirmed cases; an investigation is currently under way to identify potential contact risk exposures. Health & Welfare said it's "strongly believed that the acquisition of this illness is travel related."
South Central Public Health has a third confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 50, according to the release. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and was not hospitalized. The point of transmission is under investigation.
Idaho H&W also announced that from this point forward, it will no longer be issuing press releases on individual cases. The state's coronavirus website will continue to be updated.