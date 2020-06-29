Two staffers in Gov. Brad Little's office have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office confirmed today. Neither had had recent contact with the governor, according to his press secretary, Marissa Morrison. "In both instances, neither staff member had contact with the governor during the infectious period," Morrison said.
She said in addition to COVID-19 safety precautions in the office, including physical distancing, sanitizing and more, "Cloth face coverings are strongly encouraged to be worn by staff members during both business hours and during their free time."
Little himself has not been tested, she said.