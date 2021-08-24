We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Two Idahoans who were receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic have filed a lawsuit against Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier for allegedly violating their statutory obligations by ending federal pandemic employment benefits in June, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. The complaint was filed on Aug. 20 by attorneys with Idaho Legal Aid Services, Howard Belodoff and Martin Hendrickson, on behalf of two plaintiffs identified only as A.E. and K.S. to protect their identities and medical information, according to the documents.
Little announced Idaho would no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs in May, citing the programs as one reason employers across the state are struggling to fill jobs. The benefits included an additional $300 weekly for claimants, assistance for those who do not usually qualify for unemployment — such as the self-employed — and an extension of the maximum number of weeks a claimant can file.
According to federal law, the benefits are available from the federal government until Sept. 6. As of early August, 25 states including Idaho had ended the extra benefits in June or July.
More than 14,000 Idahoans were receiving benefits prior to the cutoff, the complaint states, and the benefits served as a “vital lifeline” for thousands of Idahoans during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.