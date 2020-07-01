Two Idaho cities, Hailey and Moscow, on Tuesday issued mandatory face mask orders, Boise State Public Radio reporter Rachel Cohen reports. “It is a very simple ask that when you walk inside you put a mask on before you enter, and then you take it off as soon as you get out," said Hailey Councilmember Kaz Thea.
Hailey's city council voted unanimously to make masks mandatory in public places, including in retail businesses, government offices and outdoor spaces where other people are around. The penalty for not complying is an infraction, not a misdemeanor, and an $100 fine, which the council decided to bring down from $300.
In Moscow, Mayor Bill Lambert issued a public health emergency order requiring masks and 6-foot physical distancing; it takes effect tomorrow.
In Hailey, council member Thea said, "It's too bad that we have to come and mandate this. But, like you, I desperately want school to start, I want our economy to chug along and not have everything shut down.”
Both cities list exceptions for the mask ordinances, including for people with medical conditions and disabilities, and in certain other circumstances. Cohen's full story is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.