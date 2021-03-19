Coronavirus image generic

Two more Statehouse COVID-19 case have been confirmed today in House staffers. House Speaker Scott Bedke confirmed one infection during a press conference this morning, after both the Senate and House voted to recess the legislative session until April 6 due to the current COVID-19 outbreak; his office this afternoon confirmed that another House staffer tested positive several days ago.

So far this week, there have been nine new COVID-19 infections confirmed at the state Capitol: Six House members, one Senate staffer, and two House staffers. All told for the session, there have been 15, including the six House members, two senators, a total of five House staffers and two Senate attachés. In addition, at least one House member is currently in quarantine.

