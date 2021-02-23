Two House committees this afternoon backed legislation aimed at undercutting long-serving GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, with one endorsing Rep. Megan Blanksma’s bill to forbid the Idaho Department of Lands from using any legal services from the Attorney General’s office and requiring it to hire private attorneys at state expense instead; and another backing Senate-passed legislation to change the state’s price-gouging law after the Idaho Petroleum Marketers Association objected to a price-gouging settlement Wasden’s office reached with the state’s three largest gasoline retailers for actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blanksma’s bill, HB 118, cleared the House Resources Committee on a 15-2 vote; while the price-gouging bill, SB 1041, passed the House Commerce Committee on a divided voice vote that appeared to run largely along party lines, with majority Republicans supporting the bill.
Blanksma, R-Hammett, contended it’s a conflict of interest for the Attorney General’s office to provide legal services to the state Department of Lands because the Attorney General, as required by the Idaho Constitution, serves as a member of the state Land Board.
Darrell Early, chief of the Natural Resources Division for the Attorney General’s office, told the Resources Committee, “It is simply not a conflict of interest under Idaho law. … The attorneys at IDL represent the department ... and not any one member of the board.” They handle everything from personnel matters to complex real estate transactions. He noted that no member of the board nor anyone at the department was sponsoring the bill or asking for a change. “Simply, it is not an issue, and if it is an issue, it is an issue that the board has the power to address,” Early said. “The board has the discretion to seek a second opinion, to seek outside counsel if they choose to do so.”
Blanksma said she believes Wasden’s role on the Land Board and his office’s provision of legal advice to the department gives him “two bites at the apple.”
Blanksma said the three full-time deputy attorneys general assigned to the Idaho Department of Lands cost the state a total of $382,311, including salary and benefits. “So we have the potential to eliminate that from the deputy attorney generals budget,” she said.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, said, “If in fact what we’re doing is we’re getting 6,500 hours of billable legal time for $382,311, that’s a bargain.” Paying a private lawyer $250 an hour, the amount Blanksma’s bill estimates it would cost, for that many hours would cost the state $1.6 million a year, he said. But he still voted in favor of the bill, which now moves to the full House. To become law, it would need to pass there and in the Senate and receive the governor’s signature.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “I’m still hung up on the last sentence (of the bill) in which we would hamstring one of our agencies and tell them they may not take advantage of a readily available taxpayer-funded resource. I have real problems with that.”
Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “It’s the perception of a conflict of interest.”
On the price-gouging bill, attorney and lobbyist Jeremy Chou of the law firm Givens Pursley presented SB 1041 to the House Commerce Committee on behalf of his client, the petroleum marketers association. The bill would change the price-gouging law so price-gouging can only be alleged when prices go up. The settlement reached this year involved an instance in which prices actually went down, but wholesale prices plummeted, leading to far higher margins than before the pandemic.
The bill, Chou said, “makes it clear that price gouging means increased prices charged to the consumer.”
Brett DeLange, deputy Idaho attorney general and chief of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, spoke against the bill, saying, “The businesses behind this legislation that’s before you were caught violating our price gouging statute during an emergency.” He called it “the wrong policy for the state, at the wrong time, wrongly impacting our citizens and our state and its economy at the worst possible time.”
DeLange pointed to a problem with basing the definition of price-gouging solely on an increase in prices charged to the consumer, rather than also taking into account the difference between wholesale and retail prices: Under the current law, if the price doubled from $2.50 to $5, but the explanation was that the wholesale price had jumped to $4.90 and the retailer’s margin was still only 10 cents, that wouldn’t be price gouging. But under the bill, he said, it would.
“That can’t be what Idaho businesses want,” DeLange told the representatives.
Matt Berry, president of the Idaho Petroleum Marketers, told the committee that gas stations faced increased costs during the COVID-19 pandemic including purchasing Plexiglas shields and personal protective equipment and staffing challenges, along with a drop in gasoline sales. “Some stores lost 50% of their volume,” he said. “This meant we had much less income while seeing a spike in costs.”
Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, said there’s a difference between gross margin and net margin when all costs are examined. “I think the original bill has its faults, I think the solution has its faults, and until somebody can come up with a much better bill, I think we have to look at which of the two versions is better,” he said, saying he’d support the bill.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “This has been a heated discussion about a contentious case, and it’s hard not to be impacted by those emotions and how heated this is. I would encourage the committee to kind of set that aside for a moment while we look at the legislation in front of us, that makes sweeping changes for our consumer protection laws, and not just for gas, but for food, pharmaceuticals and water.”
She said, “There are some real issues in terms of how we protect Idaho consumers, Idaho consumers who don’t have lobbyists. We’re the ones here representing them.”
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, said, “It concerns me that we’re focusing on margin. The price of gas, in my understanding, didn’t go up. The cost of the product went down, the margin increased, that’s the way of doing business, and for heaven’s sakes, I would think that we would want our businesses to be strong and remain viable for the goodness of not only our state but our great country.”
SB 1041 now moves to the full House for a final vote; to become law, it’d need passage there and the governor’s signature.