Idaho Capitol dome
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Two Democratic statewide candidates hold an edge in campaign cash on hand, heading into the final weeks of the fall election, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Attorney general candidate Tom Arkoosh and lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler both have more money in the bank than their Republican opponents, Raul Labrador and Scott Bedke.

Both Labrador and Bedke had to win hotly contested and costly Republican primaries in May — with Labrador unseating 20-year incumbent Lawrence Wasden.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

