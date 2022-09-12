...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Two Democratic statewide candidates hold an edge in campaign cash on hand, heading into the final weeks of the fall election, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Attorney general candidate Tom Arkoosh and lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler both have more money in the bank than their Republican opponents, Raul Labrador and Scott Bedke.
Both Labrador and Bedke had to win hotly contested and costly Republican primaries in May — with Labrador unseating 20-year incumbent Lawrence Wasden.
But in the state superintendent’s race, Republican Debbie Critchfield enjoys a fundraising edge heading into election season. And incumbent Gov. Brad Little holds a huge advantage over his Democratic opponent. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.