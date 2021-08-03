We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Rep. Brent Crane and Rep. Wendy Horman gather their things at the close of a House Ethics Committee hearing involving actions by Rep. Priscilla Giddings at the Idaho State Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
The Idaho House Ethics Committee voted unanimously today to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and to recommend that she lose her seat on the House Commerce & Human Resources Committee; here’s a link to my full story at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can read it in Wednesday's Idaho Press.
Every member of the bipartisan panel strongly condemned Giddings’ actions in publicizing the name, photo and personal information of a young House intern who accused a lawmaker of rape, and then misleading the ethics committee about the matter.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.