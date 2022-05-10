The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has issued two fines for violations of campaign finance reporting laws in the runup to the May 17 primary, and has received numerous other complaints, but says most don’t fall under its jurisdiction.
Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state, said many complaints the office has been receiving either involve local races, so they’ve been referred to counties; or they are about issues not covered in campaign finance laws, like lying in a campaign ad.
“That is potentially a civil issue – libel, slander,” Houck said, but there’s no campaign finance violation “as long as you disclose how you paid for the ad in which you lied, stretched the truth or whatever it is. I know that sounds weird, but we have to stick with what we can regulate.”
The two fines issued so far, both on Friday, were to North Idaho Republicans, for failing to register as a political committee and file reports before purchasing an advertisement in the Coeur d’Alene Press; and to the Ed Humphreys campaign for governor, for failing to note on an edited Glenn Beck video published on Facebook that the campaign paid to produce the video.
The North Idaho Republicans, pursuant to two complaints filed by Brent Regan, chairman of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, a rival to the group, were fined $2,500. The Humphreys campaign, pursuant to a complaint filed on behalf of rival candidate Janice McGeachin, was fined $250.