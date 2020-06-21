The historic Idanha building in downtown Boise used to be home to five local businesses. Now, there are only three, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Both Neo Classic Tattoo and the Maven boutique closed their doors during the shutdown in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the other three businesses in the building are holding on with changes to their business model.
None of the four businesses the Idaho Press interviewed said there was any rental assistance or delays from Parklane Property Management. The company could not be reached for comment.
Justin Giron, the former owner of Neo Classic Tattoo, said he had to close down his shop on March 27 due to the state’s order and was unable to keep up with the bills while he could not have any customers. He only had the business for a year and was building his customer base, but then the shutdown without any assistance took the wind out of his sails.
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.