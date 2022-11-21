...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
The seven Democratic members of the Idaho Senate speak amongst themselves while at ease in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Boise on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Just three members of the caucus are returning this year, but they'll be joined by new colleagues and still will have a seven-member caucus.
There may be only seven Democrats in the 35-member Idaho Senate, but there’s a contested race for Senate minority leader between Sens. Janie Ward-Engelking and Melissa Wintrow.
The two Democratic senators from Boise are facing off for the top minority leadership post in the Senate, which is opening because of the retirement of longtime Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
“With contested leadership races, it can provide options in terms of general approach or style to being in leadership, or what the priorities might be,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. “Even though they’re small, there may be some different ideas on how they should approach their role as the minority party. So having a contested race does provide an opportunity to kind of reflect and have a conversation about those types of topics.”
Ward-Engelking is current the Senate minority caucus chair, a position she’s held for the past two years; she’s beginning her sixth term in the Senate.
“I’ve been mentored by four of the best: Michelle, Grant, Maryanne, and Cherie,” she said, referring to Stennett; current Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne; former Caucus Chair Maryanne Jordan and former Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner-Webb. “So I think I have the experience and the expertise to be an effective leader for the Democrats.”
She added, “I do believe that the Senate operates a little bit differently than the House, and I’ve worked really hard to build relationships. … We don’t get anything done unless we work with our colleagues across the aisle.”
Wintrow is starting her second Senate term; she previously served three terms in the House.
“I have been so blessed to have been able to serve in our Legislature eight years and I have just learned a ton,” she said. “And I think it’s time to try to share the lessons I’ve learned on a larger stage to help our caucus, to help our state.”
She said, “Really, I think the main role of the minority leader is to elevate and help people understand what it means to be an Idaho Democrat.”
Wintrow said, “Folks like to brand us with these ludicrous, crazy taglines, and it’s really not the case. Idaho Democrats have grit, perseverence, we value hard work, standing up for everyday Idahoans when government wields too much power. We have demonstrated that.”
“We are interested in everyday good government, providing vital services to the people who need them,” she said, “and not all these attacks on our human rights and dignity.”
Even a small minority caucus can have impact on legislative outcomes, Kettler noted. “If the majority party is divided enough, then the minority party can play a role,” she said. “That is where sometimes those minority party votes can be key, whether it’s in committee, depending on committee membership, or on the floor.”