Two bills that were decried by everyone testifying on them as “voter suppression” ahead of Idaho’s May 17 primary election cleared the House State Affairs Committee this morning on straight party-line votes. The first, HB 547, targets “ballot harvesting” by imposing criminal penalties on people who deliver other Idahoans’ ballots for them. The second, HB 439, forbids the more than 310,000 Idaho voters who currently are unaffiliated with any party from affiliating on Election Day, as they’re allowed to do under current law, to vote in a party primary. Both bills have emergency clauses making them effective immediately upon passage.
“What is the compelling reason for making it more difficult or impossible for the disabled, the elderly, reservation residents, those in care facilities, the sick and those lacking transportation to exercise their constitutional right to vote?” asked Kendal Shaber of the League of Women Voters of Idaho.
HB 547, she said, is "an awful solution in search of a problem. Moreover, it’s disrespectful to the many in our community whose civic participation you have a duty to protect. Please say no to this unnecessary bill that will disenfranchise a large number of your citizens."
Shiva Rajbhandari, a junior at Boise High School, also testified against the anti-"ballot harvesting" bill, as did Hollie Conde of Conservation Voters of Idaho. "Just like most of you, I believe in limited government," Rajbhandari told the committee. "Idahoans don't go to jail on technicalities." He noted that the bill doesn't exclude nursing home staff or hospice workers. "Wouldn't someone in hospice care need assistance to get their ballots to the mail?" he asked. "We certainly wouldn't want to have these essential workers going to jail for something as silly as helping their clients vote."
The student said, "I haven't taken senior government, but this could even be a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, I don't know."
Jason Hancock of the Idaho Secretary of State's office, who is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, "The Secretary of State supports this legislation. ... When ballot harvesting is allowed, it essentially encourages people, and we've seen this in other states, who are partisan actors to get involved in the collection and conveying of ballots. We don't think that's a good practice."
The bill itself says ballot harvesting hasn't been a problem in Idaho.
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, moved to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass," and his motion carried on a party-line vote, with just Democratic Reps. John Gannon and Chris Mathias opposing it. It was a second try on the bill for sponsor Moyle, who said he made several changes to this year's version to satisfy senators who rejected last year's.
HB 439 drew more debate from the committee, but it, too, passed on a straight party-line vote. "Unaffiliated voters are allowed to change right up to Election Day," said Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, the bill's House sponsor. He said under the bill, "The folks who sort of game the system and try to switch sides when convenient, they can still do that, but they can't do it right up until Election Day. One of the primary motivations behind this is just for consistency's sake."
Substitute Rep. Paige Armstrong, filling in for husband Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, asked about the timing in the bill, which would require unaffiliated voters -- nearly a third of Idaho's electorate -- to change their affiliation on the same day as the close of the candidate filing period, which this year is March 11, in order to vote in the closed GOP primary on May 17, after several other committee members noted that means they couldn't switch after seeing who the candidates are.
She asked for a definition of "gaming the system," and said, "What I'm trying to understand is what's negative about that. Isn't that the object of an election, to find out what everyone wants? ... What is the negative impact of somebody taking the time to decide what way they want to go?"
Okuniewicz replied, "There's nothing improper about it, but we are trying to be more consistent."
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said the bill would prevent someone from voting for a candidate they've known for 20 years who filed on the final day of the filing period, leaving no time for voters to affiliate in order to support them in the primary.
"Unfortunately, this bill would stop folks from voting for the person that they consider to be the best candidate," Gannon said. "I think that unaffiliated voters are highly unlikely to play political games. They're unaffiliated likely because they get tired of the 'they did this wrong, they did that wrong,' back and forth that seems to go on, especially in Washington, D.C., where the 'blame game' and not a lot of solutions seems to rule the day."
"Stopping folks from voting for the candidate that they want to vote for is voter suppression," Gannon said.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, defended the bill, saying, "For me, I believe that we have political parties because people affiliate together in order to support a certain set of values. So there’s this fundamental assumption that if someone affiliates with a party," they support its goals and values, she said. ”Some people might not support the goals of the party that they join at the last minute to undermine the goals of the party by voting for the weaker candidate.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, asked Ocuniewicz why he didn't set the deadline, say, a month after the candidate filing deadline, so voters could at least review who's running before they decide with which party they want to affiliate with for primary voting. Ocuniewicz responded, "It would make it easier for folks to game the system. That, I think, is a negative."
All the public testimony on HB 439 was against the bill. Rajbhandari told the committee he served as a poll worker in the last two elections, and the change wouldn't save any time for poll workers. "I'm a procrastinator," he said. "I'm super-passionate about voting." He noted that he's personally registered 2,000 voters as part of his work as the youth director of the BabeVote organization. "Idaho's voter registration form has 10 fields, and by the time you're at Field 9, party affiliation ... you might develop carpal tunnel. And people skip this field a lot. And if you really want folks to vote, you can't punish 'em for missing it."
He added, "Not all Idahoans are paid to pay attention to politics, like you all. So, just like I spent, what, seven hours of the weekend watching 'Euphoria' instead of doing my homework, many Idahoans might procrastinate researching the party platforms and deciding which one they support until a few days before the primary. Under this law, it'd be too late."
"The way BabeVote sees it, this bill is another attempt at voter suppression," Rajbhandari said. "In no way does it make the primary process more secure. In no way does it save the state money ... and it prevents people like me from voting. And it's just not fair."
Alicia Abbott of Sandpoint, testifying remotely, noted that the Idaho Secretary of State's office has closed down its online voter registration process for a lockdown period ahead of the March election, so unaffiliated voters don't have online access to make an affiliation change now, and won't again until March 9, which Hancock, elections director for the Secretary of State's office, confirmed. "By the time this becomes a law, how do you plan on alerting nearly 310,000 Idahoans on such a drastic change to their voting rights?" Abbott asked.
Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, asked, "It seems like there are a lot of people in Idaho that are unaffiliated. What is the advantage of being unaffiliated?"
Okuniewicz said, "In my opinion, the only advantage would be if your intention is to essentially game the system -- you want to come in late and pick and choose which party you want to vote in the primary."
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, moved to send HB 439 to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass," and the motion carried on a voice vote with only Gannon and Mathias recorded as dissenting.