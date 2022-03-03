One House-passed bill aimed at easing Idaho’s affordable housing crisis for renters died in a Senate committee today; another apparently died in a House committee after two motions failed at the end of a lengthy hearing; and a third regarding “fairness in rental application fees” was reintroduced and advanced to the full House.
HB 663 from Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, passed the House on a 37-32 vote on Monday. It would extend an existing optional local property tax credit for plant facility investments to housing, including multi-family housing; Burns said only Kootenai and Blaine counties use the credit for that now, and his bill would extend that to all counties. But at the bill’s hearing in the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee this afternoon, Burns said in working with the Association of Idaho Cities, he found a flaw in his bill, and requested that it be sent to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments.
Sen. Carrie Semmelroth, D-Boise, moved to send the bill to the 14th Order, but her motion died for lack of a second, and committee Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said the bill would be held in committee.
In the House Judiciary Committee this afternoon, there was an extensive hearing on HB 624 from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, to require 60 days notice, rather than the current 30, for a rent increase or non-renewal of a lease.
“There is no longer a free market for renters in this community,” Gannon told the House panel. “The market is at 98% occupancy.” Numerous renters and housing advocates testified in favor of the bill, with renter Matt Barbee citing “crazy, crazy rent increases,” and saying, “Sixty days is still probably not enough.”
Property managers and landlords spoke against the bill. Doug Taylor, lobbyist for the Idaho Apartment Association, said, “Two years ago, we actually worked with several legislators to raise it from 15 to 30 days.”
Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, said, “I don’t deny that the problem is out there, but we’re trying to tackle it by government intervention in the free market, and that doesn’t work.” A motion from Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, to hold the bill in committee died on a tied, 6-6 vote. A motion to send it to the House’s amending order then died, 5-7. At that point, Marshall moved to adjourn the committee, a non-debatable motion; that passed.
Before that bill was heard in the committee, Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, presented the latest rewrite of the statewide “fairness in rental applications” bill that’s seen several iterations this session, HB 730. This version of the bill sets some statewide rules on the charging of rental application fees, after the House earlier passed HB 442, to erase Boise’s 2019 local ordinance capping those fees at $30 and imposing other regulations, and to ban any local regulations of rental fees statewide. HB 442 is pending in a Senate committee.
HB 730 would forbid certain abusive practices involving rental application fees, including collecting and retaining application fees when no rental is available, and retaining application fees from a prospective tenant who was never screened for the rental. No testimony was taken on HB 730 because the committee had earlier heard and passed another version of the bill; it was advanced to the full House on a voice vote.