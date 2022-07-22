David Reilly screenshot from KXLY TV

David Reilly

 Screenshot/KXLY TV

People living at the Valley House Homeless Shelter mistakenly attended a meet-and-greet last Thursday with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna, writes KTVB reporter Andrew Bartlein, after Kootenai County GOP delegate David Reilly distributed flyers at the shelter claiming the meet-and-greet was a "Pizza for the Hungry" event. 

Luna called it "Pizza and Patriots" where he intended to meet with GOP delegates and potentially earn their vote ahead of his bid at re-election, according to event organizer Tyler Hurst.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments