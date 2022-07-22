People living at the Valley House Homeless Shelter mistakenly attended a meet-and-greet last Thursday with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna, writes KTVB reporter Andrew Bartlein, after Kootenai County GOP delegate David Reilly distributed flyers at the shelter claiming the meet-and-greet was a "Pizza for the Hungry" event.
Luna called it "Pizza and Patriots" where he intended to meet with GOP delegates and potentially earn their vote ahead of his bid at re-election, according to event organizer Tyler Hurst.
Reilly passed out fake flyers at the shelter inviting guests to "Pizza for the Hungry," where they could meet with Luna to "benefit the needy." People from the shelter were used as a pawn in a political prank, said Valley House Executive Director John Spiers.
"I hate the fact we got thrust into this, because we had nothing to do with this. But here we are," Spiers said. "We are going to continue caring for people at Valley House and caring for the people in the Magic Valley and as much as possible, avoid this type of political garbage that is happening."
A family from the shelter arrived at the event 15 minutes before it started, according to Hurst. It left him confused at first until the family showed Hurst the flyer they had received.
Hurst, and the Luna campaign, welcomed the family into the event and offered them pizza.
"I'm convinced most people would have done the same," Hurst said. "They were dressed up. They were so cute. This little family comes in, and they thought this was a really special event to meet the GOP chairman on the flyer. They thought this was a really great opportunity for them."
Representative Dorothy Moon defeated Luna for the GOP chairmanship. Moon denounced the prank during her nomination speech this past weekend.
The Idaho Capital Sun reports that Reilly moved to Post Falls in 2020, and ran as a write-in candidate for governor as a Democrat in the May primary, garnering 21 votes. In statements online, Reilly said he ran as a Democrat to “make Democrats conservative again.” He changed his affiliation back to Republican after the primary, and was selected by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee as a delegate to the convention.
Reilly, who calls himself a Christian nationalist, previously lived in Pennsylvania and hosted a radio show, but resigned following his involvement in the Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. He ran for a school board position in Post Falls in 2021 and received the endorsement of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, but did not win the election. Several news articles have pointed out Reilly’s antisemitic and homophobic tweets, which he often later deletes. His deleted tweets have included suggestions that Iran should bomb Israel, and saying Jewish people have white privilege because they “pretend to be white when it’s expedient for them.”
The Coeur d'Alene Press reported in May that Reilly was at the center of a plot by far-right Republicans in Kootenai County to try to take over the county's Democratic Party and install Reilly as the new Democratic chairman; Reilly filed to run for a Democratic precinct captain post, but received only one vote — his own. The story went national after the Daily Beast picked up on it, reporting that the unsuccessful plot rested on installing an "antisemitic troll," Reilly, as the new county Democratic chairman.