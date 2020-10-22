For only the third time in roughly four decades, voters can choose between a Democrat and a Republican in the race for the position of Ada County Prosecutor, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Former Boise County Prosecutor Ron Twilegar, also a former state legislator and Boise city councilman, is challenging Republican incumbent Jan Bennetts on this year’s general election ballot.
Among Twilegar's criticisms of Bennetts' record is her decision to charge three men with felony marijuana trafficking for driving truckloads of industrial hemp through the state; those charges eventually were reduced to misdemeanors. Bennetts defended the charging decision, despite bipartisan criticism. "Prosecutors are called on to exercise our discretion daily," she said.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.