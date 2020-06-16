Wow. Today's new coronavirus case counts are out, and statewide, Idaho reported a whopping 78 new cases today. That includes 76 test-confirmed cases and two that meet the CDC definition of probable, such as those who live with a confirmed patient and show similar symptoms. Ada County led the state by far, with 32 new cases; no other county was anywhere close.
Canyon County came in second with seven new cases; Cassia and Twin Falls each had six; and Washington County had five. A total of 18 counties reported new cases today. Among them: With three new cases: Bannock, Jerome and Kootenai counties. With two: Adams, Franklin, Elmore and Payette. And with one new case: Benewah, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Gooding and Owyhee counties.
There were four new infections among Idaho health care workers reported today, for a total to date of 370. Perhaps the only bright spot in today's numbers: No new deaths, as the tally holds at 88 statewide. There's more info online here at coronavirus.idaho.gov. The last time we saw anything as high as today's numbers was on April 9, when Idaho saw 121 confirmed cases and 13 probable, for a total of 134 cases. That was deep into our statewide shutdown. We're currently in Stage 4, in which all Idaho businesses may reopen — if they follow voluntary protocols for preventive measures including social distancing, hygiene and masks...