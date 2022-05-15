Early Voting

Voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at the Ada County Election headquarters in Boise, Friday, May 13, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho voters face an array of choices in Tuesday’s primary election that could help shape the direction of the state for years. In today's Idaho Press, I take a look at 10 key races on Tuesday’s ballot, but there are many more, from statewide posts to legislative contests to local county positions.

There are contested races in three parties for governor in the primary, with seven Republicans including current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin challenging current GOP Gov. Brad Little as he seeks re-election, and Democrats Stephen Heidt, who is on the ballot, facing write-in candidate Shelby Rognstad, the Sandpoint mayor who’s been campaigning statewide for months and has far outraised Heidt. Idaho’s Libertarian Party also has two candidates facing off in the primary for governor: John Dionne Jr. and Paul Sand.

The biggest fireworks, by far, have come in the Republican primary, as Idaho sees a sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time since 1938. But there's also lots more at stake in the primary.

You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Also, here are links to our stories on some of the top races and our full election coverage, including our Voters Guide (and for GOP candidates who didn't respond, some did respond to the survey for the Idaho GOP Voter Guide, which is online here):

GOVERNOR, R: GOP primary is one for the history books

GOVERNOR, D: Dem race for governor takes unexpected twist; also Rognstad announces write-in campaign

CONGRESS: Voters face choices in congressional races

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: GOP race a spicy one

ATTORNEY GENERAL: Three square off in GOP primary, outside groups weigh in

STATE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT: Three Republicans vie for nomination

SECRETARY OF STATE: A look at the three GOP hopefuls

And here are our full stories on some key legislative matchups on Tuesday:

DISTRICT 9 SENATE: Incumbent vs. incumbent: Sens. Lee, Rice face off in primary

INCUMBENT VS INCUMBENT PART 2: Boyle and Syme, Vander Woude and Ferch face off in House races

INCUMBENT VS INCUMBENT PART 3: Sens. Grow, Thayn battle for single seat in District 14

MARTIN-GALLOWAY-GREENZANG, WINDER-MARTINEZ: Two pivotal races that could shape the Idaho Senate’s balance of power

SENATE DISTRICT 10: Brock, Nichols compete for Senate seat

DISTRICT 11 SENATE: Chaney, Trakel vie for Republican ticket

DISTRICT 12A REPRESENTATIVE: Cornilles, Griffin, Hamilton vie for seat

There are many more. Here are links to our full election coverage, including our Voters Guide (and for GOP candidates who didn't respond, some did respond to the survey for the Idaho GOP Voter Guide, which is online here).

For voter information, including to call up a custom sample ballot for you (click on "View My Ballot"), click here for Ada County, and click here for Canyon County voter information. Statewide voter info is online at voteidaho.gov.

 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments