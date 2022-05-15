Idaho voters face an array of choices in Tuesday’s primary election that could help shape the direction of the state for years. In today's Idaho Press, I take a look at 10 key races on Tuesday’s ballot, but there are many more, from statewide posts to legislative contests to local county positions.
There are contested races in three parties for governor in the primary, with seven Republicans including current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin challenging current GOP Gov. Brad Little as he seeks re-election, and Democrats Stephen Heidt, who is on the ballot, facing write-in candidate Shelby Rognstad, the Sandpoint mayor who’s been campaigning statewide for months and has far outraised Heidt. Idaho’s Libertarian Party also has two candidates facing off in the primary for governor: John Dionne Jr. and Paul Sand.
The biggest fireworks, by far, have come in the Republican primary, as Idaho sees a sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time since 1938. But there's also lots more at stake in the primary.
Also, here are links to our stories on some of the top races and our full election coverage, including our Voters Guide (and for GOP candidates who didn't respond, some did respond to the survey for the Idaho GOP Voter Guide, which is online here):