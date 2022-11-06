Idaho voters face an array of choices in Tuesday’s general election, from local positions to statewide posts and ballot questions to seats in Congress. It’s a high-stakes election that could help shape the direction of your community, state and nation for years. In today's paper, I round up seven key contests on the ballot:
Congress, including two House seats and one Senate seat in Idaho, along with partisan control of both houses pending nationally; Governor; Attorney General and other hotly contested state races; Legislature; SJR 102; county races; and the CWI races.
Also, check out our full election coverage at idahopress.com/elections, including profiles of races, news stories and our full 2022 General Election Voters Guide, developed in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Idaho. And you can read all the stories in my election series on congressional and statewide measures and races online here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.