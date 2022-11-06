Voting legs generic by Brian 2018

Idaho voters go to the polls in this 2018 file photo.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press

Idaho voters face an array of choices in Tuesday’s general election, from local positions to statewide posts and ballot questions to seats in Congress. It’s a high-stakes election that could help shape the direction of your community, state and nation for years. In today's paper, I round up seven key contests on the ballot:

Congress, including two House seats and one Senate seat in Idaho, along with partisan control of both houses pending nationally; Governor; Attorney General and other hotly contested state races; Legislature; SJR 102; county races; and the CWI races.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

