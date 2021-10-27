Tuesday is Election Day, but most voters won’t face the big array of choices to make that they see in even-numbered years, when everything from state and federal races to legislators and county commissioners are on the ballot. This time, the decisions voters face will be heavily dependent on where they live. In Ada and Canyon counties, there are city council, mayoral and school board races in some but not all areas; a sewer bond vote that affects some but not all residents of the city of Boise (those who don't reside in the West Boise Sewer District); and a supplemental levy for the West Ada school district, which takes in a small part of Canyon County and a bigger chunk of Ada County.
How to find out about the candidates and issues? Check out our Idaho Press Voter Guides for Ada County here and Canyon County here, developed in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Idaho. In print, the Canyon County voters guide was included in Sunday’s Idaho Press; the Ada County voters guide was included in Tuesday’s Idaho Press.
Some voters, depending on where they live, may not have any elections on the ballot. In Ada County, you can check by going to the “View My Ballot” page online here. Enter your address, and it’ll pull up a sample ballot for you showing exactly which choices you can make at the polls.
Canyon County’s elections website has a “Voter Lookup” feature where you can enter your address and see a summary of the contests in which you’re eligible to vote, and an overall sample ballot here that includes all the contests in the county.
Both counties currently have early voting open through Friday. Canyon’s is at just one location: The Caldwell Train Depot, 710 Main St. in Caldwell, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ada County has early voting at Boise City Hall, Meridian City Hall, and the Ada County Elections office at 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise, also from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. In addition, a mobile voting center has been offering early voting at a variety of locations; today, it’s at Bronco Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, it’ll be at Eagle City Hall; and Friday, Kuna City Hall, also from 8 to 5.
Unopposed candidates for most local offices don’t appear on the ballot, but there’s a good smattering of contested races across both counties, including three Boise City Council seats; mayoral races in Garden City, Caldwell, Nampa, and Notus; council races in Eagle, Garden City, Kuna, Meridian, Star, Caldwell, Nampa, and more; school district contests in West Ada, Kuna, Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton and Vallivue; and even some contested races for fire and recreation district seats.
You can find more info online at the League of Women Voters’ vote411.org website. The deadline has passed to request an absentee ballot or to register online, but voters can register at the polls during both early voting and on Election Day; bring your ID and proof of residency. You must have been a resident for 30 days prior to Election Day to vote. You also must be at least 18 years old by Election Day and must be a U.S. citizen.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; vote at your local precinct, which you can find online at your county elections site.