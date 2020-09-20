As of this week, travelers moving through security at the Boise Airport may now leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on luggage, thanks to a new scanner Transportation Security Administration officers have at their disposal. The agency installed a new computed tomography, or CT, scanner to search carry-on luggage for explosives.
The scanner spins luggage on a conveyor belt as an X-ray camera shoots hundreds of images and creates a 3D picture of the luggage on a screen for officers to see.
