A lone passenger approaches the TSA security line prior to catching a departing flight at the Boise Airport, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

As of this week, travelers moving through security at the Boise Airport may now leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on luggage, thanks to a new scanner Transportation Security Administration officers have at their disposal. The agency installed a new computed tomography, or CT, scanner to search carry-on luggage for explosives.

The scanner spins luggage on a conveyor belt as an X-ray camera shoots hundreds of images and creates a 3D picture of the luggage on a screen for officers to see.

