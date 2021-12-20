Early this morning, a Seattle-Tacoma bound passenger tried to board a flight at the Boise Airport with a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun and an additional loaded magazine in carry-on luggage, TSA reports, which was caught during routine X-ray screening at the security checkpoint.
The traveler could face a civil penalty in the thousands of dollars, TSA said in a news release. This morning's was the 34th firearm TSA has found at the Boise Airport's security checkpoint in 2021 so far. The agency referred the case to the Ada County prosecutor's office.
"The handgun was loaded and there was a total of 25 rounds of ammunition in the carry-on bag," TSA spokesman Lori Dankers said in an email. "This firearm discovery comes on the heels of the discovery of a flashlight stun gun and throwing knives this weekend, all in travelers’ carry-on luggage during the routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint."
"During a time when the number of travelers being screened at BOI’s security checkpoint for the end-of-the-year holiday travel period have reached pre-pandemic levels, TSA reminds travelers to be aware of the contents of their bag to ensure they are not bringing firearms or other prohibited items in carryon luggage," the agency's news release said.
"Travelers who bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint slow the screening process down for everyone during a time when it is critical that operations run as smoothly and efficiently as possible to ensure a swift trip for everyone through the security screening process."
According to the TSA, firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage; the passenger must declare at check-in that the items are in the luggage. Ammunition also is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked, and the same goes for "any type of replica firearm."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.