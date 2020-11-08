At least several hundred people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Saturday to protest the election of Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States, write Idaho Press reporters Ryan Suppe and Tommy Simmons. Part of a nationwide “stop the steal” movement and organized locally by the group "MAGA girl," Saturday’s rally included speeches from two Idaho legislators and other conservative leaders and activists, who claimed the presidential election was fraudulent.
The event came hours after the former vice president amassed the necessary 270 electoral college votes to clinch the presidency, ensuring the defeat of current President Donald Trump nearly a week after Election Day. The name of the event — “stop the steal” — is a reference to what Trump’s supporters say is an effort to “steal” the election through voter fraud, even though there is no credible evidence of such fraud.
You can read Suppe and Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press. Also, shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Idaho State Police issued this news release saying it had made one arrest for assault at the Capitol:
"Idaho State Police Troopers arrested a Meridian woman this evening after a brief incident on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse. The incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. as more than 100 people from two separate groups gathered on the Statehouse steps. As Troopers worked to keep the groups separated, a Trooper witnessed a woman reach out and attempt to grab another woman, causing both to fall down approximately three stairs. The Trooper was close enough to quickly try to stop the incident, causing him to also fall.
Arrested: Deisha R. Payne, 19, Meridian
Charged: Assault (m)
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident. No one involved appeared injured. Payne was booked into the Ada County Jail on the above charge. A short time later, those assembled began to voluntarily disperse.
Idaho State Troopers remain at the Statehouse to continue to ensure those wishing to exercise their rights to free speech and assembly can do so peacefully."