A bill to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a longtime priority of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, is now law, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. President Donald Trump held a signing ceremony at the White House today to sign the Great American Outdoors Act, which will guarantee real funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund of $900 million a year using money from oil and gas revenues on federal lands. Although $900 million is the current authorized funding level, in years past Congress has usually diverted some of the money to other purposes.
"This is a very big deal," Trump said.
"This is truly a historic day for public lands in the country," Simpson said in a statement. "This legislative effort has been a long journey dating back to when I first wrote the LAND Act. It is so gratifying to see this framework embraced in a bipartisan manner under the banner of the Great American Outdoors Act, and I thank the President for making this idea the law of the land. In Idaho, we are blessed with amazing public lands and this legislation will ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy them as we have."
The bill won bipartisan support and Simpson was among its lead sponsors, but the other three members of Idaho's all-GOP congressional delegation voted against the bill, including 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher. Fulcher said on the House floor last month that he opposed any additional federal land. "More federal land equals less land being intelligently managed, and often more wildfire,” he said.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund has been used to support national parks and other public lands, and has funded projects in Idaho including protecting lands in the Sawtooths and at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
