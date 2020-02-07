Idaho’s public health districts are seeing some troubling health trends across the state, District IV Director Russell Duke told JFAC this morning. While the percentage of Idaho adults who smoke has dropped from 16.3% in 2009 to 14.7%, “that’s still a really big number – it’s over 250,000 of our adults use tobacco,” Duke said. “We know that vaping use continues to increase at a rapid pace and has significantly overtaken tobacco use in our youth population. In 2019, 5.3% of Idaho high school students reported smoking in last 30 days; 21.5% percent report vaping.”
Cessation and prevention programs are a high priority for Idaho’s seven public health districts, Duke told lawmakers.
In another troubling health trend, 63.5% of Idaho adults are overweight, an increase of more than 10% from 2000. “But what is most alarming to us in public health is the fact that 30% of our 3rd graders are overweight,” Duke said. “It puts these children at risk for diseases such as high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes, diseases that historically were only seen later in adulthood. According to the Centers for Disease Control, today’s kids are projected to have a shorter life expectancy than their parents.”