In her keynote speech at today’s official Idaho state commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day, Boise State University President Marlene Tromp focused on King’s concept of “beloved community.” She said she has seen beloved community in action since her arrival in Idaho, which has “surprised and delighted me. I have seen so many people engage in extraordinary acts of service and care for one another. In this, we could be a model for the world.”
“As we all know, Dr. King concerned himself with racism,” Tromp said. “As he put it in 1968, racism is total estrangement. It separates not only minds but bodies and spirits. Some of our legislators have expressed concerns to me about such separation, wanting to ensure that if people gather apart from one another, they also come together again.” Tromp said she believes in this principle, and so did Dr. King. “It was only in this way, he believed, that you could create beloved community,” she said.
That included an unwavering focus on non-violence to effect change, she said. “Dr. King was not naive. He did some of the most transformative work the world has ever seen in civil rights,” Tromp told a large crowd that filled multiple levels of the Capitol rotunda. “He knew that people wouldn’t always agree. ... He believed that justice was vital to have beloved community, but insisted that injustice always be dealt with nonviolently.”
That, she said, is “not easy, nor is it for the faint of heart. … It was for him the only way to achieve a world of hope and peace.”
Non-violence, she said, is “is directed against evil systems, forces, oppressive policies and unjust acts, but not against persons. Each act of reconciliation is one step closer to beloved community.”
“We can seek justice and we can learn in community together,” Tromp concluded, to shouts from the crowd of “Say it, say it!”