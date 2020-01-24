At her first budget hearing in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee today, new Boise State University President Marlene Tromp was asked about the impact of the governor’s 2% base budget reduction on the fast-growing university. “It’s never easy to face a budget cut,” she responded, “but what it forces us to do is to really think creatively. And because the campus has been known for innovation, I’ve asked our leadership team to really think creatively.”
She offered an example: “Our head librarian, the dean of the library, said she’s going to cut several journal subscriptions. … We’re going to do an innovative model where it’s pay for use instead of traditional subscription” for some of the less-used journals. The dean, she said, “used some of savings ... to hire a new staff person who specializes in open access. ... So it’s really a forward-looking way in taking that budget cut.”
“Our library has faced serious cuts,” she added. That’s prompted the university, she said, to look “at how we communicate with faculty and students so they understand how to access our materials,” even with cuts. It is, she said, “An opportunity to think forward. Instead of simply lamenting what they have to lose, to think … about what the future would look like, and invest there.”
“This is a serious, serious matter,” Tromp said. “We have to be attentive to our students. … We do have a concern that we watch very carefully to see where any impacts might be, because the students are at the heart of our mission.”
She told the lawmakers, “Boise State has committed to students that if you stay on your major’s map, if you follow that map, that you’ll be able to graduate in four years. … I’m not sure that we could face another budget cut and still keep those courses intact for our students. So it is a very, very serious matter, but I’m hopeful at this time that we’ll be able to continue to support our students effectively.”
I’ll have a full story later today, and will post a link here.