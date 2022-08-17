Marlene Tromp state of university BSU photo

Boise State President Marlene Tromp delivers her fourth state of the university address Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

 John Kelly, Boise State University)

Marlene Tromp touted a pair of big-money records Wednesday, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The Boise State University president used her fourth state of the university address to thank faculty and staff for their efforts during a turbulent time for higher education. And acknowledging one source of the turbulence — a polarized political climate — Tromp said faculty cannot afford to shy away from “intractable problems” and hard questions.

“Because that is the work of higher education,” Tromp said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

