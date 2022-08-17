...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Boise State President Marlene Tromp delivers her fourth state of the university address Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Marlene Tromp touted a pair of big-money records Wednesday, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The Boise State University president used her fourth state of the university address to thank faculty and staff for their efforts during a turbulent time for higher education. And acknowledging one source of the turbulence — a polarized political climate — Tromp said faculty cannot afford to shy away from “intractable problems” and hard questions.
“Because that is the work of higher education,” Tromp said.
The work at Boise State, the state’s largest four-year school, included several significant milestones, Tromp said: Philanthropic contributions reached $56.5 million, a one-year record; and research contracts totaled $68 million, also a record. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.