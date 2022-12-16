Idaho’s hospitals aren’t in crisis standards of care, yet, but health officials say that could soon change due to a trifecta of viruses surging around the holidays, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd.
“Coming into this fall and winter, we were worried about the impact of three respiratory diseases circulating at the same time,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during an agency press briefing on the issue Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, we have seen our concerns turn into reality, creating something we call the triple-demic.”
Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 have all simultaneously descended on Idaho’s general population. "Hospitals across the state are full and under a tremendous amount of stress,” Jeppesen said.
In light of all this, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said one of her main focuses going into the holidays is educating Idahoans on ways they can stay healthy. Measures that can be taken include wearing a face mask if you go somewhere that is crowded indoors, getting appropriate flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots, staying home if you are feeling sick, washing your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.
“Taking these precautions works, we know it works,” Hahn said. “We don’t want your holiday gift giving to be the gift of sickness and we also want everyone to have a happy and healthy holiday season.”