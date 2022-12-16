Triple demic test postitivity

This graph shows the test positivity rates for COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

 Screenshot/ Dept. of Health and Welfare

Idaho’s hospitals aren’t in crisis standards of care, yet, but health officials say that could soon change due to a trifecta of viruses surging around the holidays, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd.

“Coming into this fall and winter, we were worried about the impact of three respiratory diseases circulating at the same time,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during an agency press briefing on the issue Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, we have seen our concerns turn into reality, creating something we call the triple-demic.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

