Trident Holdings formally submitted its application with the State of Idaho to swap timberlands in North Idaho for a significant area around Payette Lake in the McCall area, writes Don Day of BoiseDev.com. The 73-page document outlines Trident’s idea to buy timberland, then exchange it with the State of Idaho for about 26 square miles of land in Valley County. The land includes the tree-covered areas that frame Payette Lake, several islands in the lake itself, a few parcels in Pilgrim Cove and a large parcel near Deinhard Lane in McCall.
The formal proposal represents a significant reduction from Trident’s earlier vision – to trade for 44 square miles. The updated proposal largely removes lands south of Little Payette Lake, as well as several parcels in Pilgrims Cove. Those lands would remain as Idaho endowment lands.
The Idaho Department of Lands currently has a moratorium on any land swaps in the McCall area, an action it took after Trident first approached the Idaho Land Board last summer.
But Alec Williams, principal for Trident, said he felt they needed to move forward with the application to move the process along.
You can read Day's full story here at BoiseDev.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page of our BoiseDev section.