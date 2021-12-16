Chief Allan, chairman of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, is shown in this file photo; he and Devon Boyer of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes filed a legal challenge to the state's new legislative redistricting plan on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, contending it improperly splits both reservations between legislative districts.
Yet another redistricting challenge has now been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court, this one from the Coeur d’Alene and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes challenging the new legislative redistricting plan, L-3. The tribes note that the plan splits the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation among three legislative districts, and splits the Coeur d’Alene Reservation into two districts, ignoring the tribes’ “strong communities of interests.”
That violates requirements in state law to preserve communities of interest in drawing legislative districts, the tribes argue; they are represented by attorney Deborah Ferguson.
The tribes argue that the state’s citizen redistricting commission “erred in striving for exact proportionality among legislative districts while ignoring other compelling state, county, and tribal interests,” elevating a low population deviation between legislative districts above all other statutory requirements, including both preserving communities of interest and avoiding splitting counties.
“Mathematical nicety is not a constitutional requisite,” Ferguson wrote in her court filing today; the commission cited the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause, in the 14th Amendment, for focusing on population numbers as its top concern in drawing districts. “Some deviations from population equality may be necessary to permit the states to pursue other legitimate objectives,” Ferguson wrote. “The commission erred in setting a primary goal of the smallest maximum deviation as possible to the exclusion of state and tribal interests. The Fourteenth Amendment did not demand that goal.”
The tribes are requesting the court to consolidate their challenge with two earlier challenges that already have been consolidated, one from Ada County and one from former Democratic state Sen. Branden Durst. Both those challenges focused on the county-splits issue in challenging the new legislative district plan.
“These three cases involve common issues of law and fact,” Ferguson wrote in her court filing, adding, “But Petitioners also assert their own unique interests, which they respectfully contend this Court should hear and consider as it reviews the commission’s decision.”
Oral arguments are set in the Ada County and Durst challenges for Jan. 14.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.