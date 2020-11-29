A Meridian woman arrested in April for attending a planned protest at a playground closed because of the coronavirus’ spread now has a two-day trial scheduled for mid-February, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Sara Brady, 40, faces one count of misdemeanor trespassing.
The charge stems from an April 21 incident, caught on video and released on social media, in which Brady took her children to a playground in Meridian’s Julius M. Kleiner Park. Officials in March had closed the playground in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. According to the video footage, when Meridian police officers arrived, Brady argued with them about the constitutionality of the decision to close the playground before putting her arms behind her back and asking the officer to arrest her. He promptly did so.
