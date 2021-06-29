A prosecutor asked Ada County jurors during the first day of a trespassing trial to send the message to a prominent anti-government demonstrator and his associate that the laws of Idaho still apply to them, KTVB reports. "There are rules for a democracy," Prosecutor Whitney Welsh said Monday. "This case is about the fact that two people, Ammon Bundy and Aaron Von Schmidt, have decided that the rules just don't apply to them."
Bundy and Von Schmidt were charged with misdemeanor trespassing more than ten months ago after refusing to leave a hearing room in the Idaho Capitol building. Bundy faces an additional misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Welsh said the arrests came in August 2020 during the special session of the Idaho Legislature. A group of people who had come to the Statehouse to oppose a proposed bill remained inside the Lincoln Auditorium after the hearing was switched to a different room.
Just after 5 p.m., she said, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke asked Idaho State Police to clear the room.
Everyone left except for the defendants, who were taken into custody, the prosecutor said.
"At the conclusion of the state's evidence, the state will stand before you and ask you to hold these two men accountable," Welsh said.
Bundy's lawyer, Sam Bishop, urged the jury to take a different view.
"You are not going to be asked to agree with what Ammon Bundy had to say or what he was doing," Bishop said. "You will be asked to defend his right to express his views."
