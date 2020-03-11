Treefort Music Fest announced today that the popular Boise music festival will be postponed to September, due to coronavirus concerns. Rather than taking place March 25-29 as planned, the 9th annual festival will be held Sept. 23-27. All tickets already purchased will be valid for the September dates, and additional tickets are on sale. There's more info online here.
Treefort postponed to September
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.